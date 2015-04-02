(Updates to close)
* Investors look to payrolls data due on Good Friday
* Most S&P 500 sectors higher
* CarMax rallies on results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks bounced on
Thursday after two days of declines following encouraging data
on the labor market, but mixed data this week kept uncertainty
high before Friday's key payrolls report.
The S&P consumer discretionary index, up 0.7
percent, was among the day's better-performing indexes, helped
by gains in CarMax shares. The stock jumped 9.3 percent
to $74.73 following stronger-than-expected results.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week. The report
followed lower-than-expected readings on private sector
employment and manufacturing on Wednesday.
That has given a mixed picture of the economy ahead of the
March jobs report, due on Friday, when the stock market is
closed. Stock investors will be unable to trade off the report
until Monday.
The Federal Reserve has said it will not raise interest
rates until it deems the economy strong enough to withstand such
a move, which will raise borrowing costs and possibly crimp
spending. A below-consensus jobs number on Friday could ease
concerns of a nearer-term rate rise, strategists said.
The S&P and Dow closed with slight gains for the week and
the Nasdaq ended down.
"It's safe to say there's quite a of bit of uncertainty in
the market and you're kind of seeing that translate into a lot
of volatility with not a lot of direction," said Joe Bell,
senior equity analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.06 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 17,763.24, the S&P 500 gained 7.27
points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,066.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,886.94.
Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc fell 6.2 percent to
$62.51. Bloomberg reported the company has failed to find a
buyer after seeking to raise interest from private equity funds
and large industrial companies, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
Energy shares ended up 0.2 percent despite lower
crude prices. Oil fell after a preliminary pact between Iran and
global powers on Tehran's nuclear program, even as officials set
further talks in June and analysts questioned when the OPEC
member will be allowed to export more crude.
The release of the jobs report has only coincided with Good
Friday four times since 1999, according to data from Bespoke,
most recently in 2012. Analysts expect 245,000 jobs added in the
month, down from 295,000 in February.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,923 to 1,101, for a 1.75-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,643
issues rose and 1,092 fell, for a 1.50-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 35 new lows.
About 5.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
BELOW the 6.4 billion daily average for the last five trading
sessions, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)