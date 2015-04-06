* Herbalife shares fall after investigation report
* Readings on U.S. services sector due after the open
* Futures off: Dow 129 pts, S&P 14.5 pts, Nasdaq 30 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stock index futures fell
in low volume on Monday, putting Wall Street on track for a
lower open on the first trading session since Friday's
surprisingly weak jobs data.
* Labor Department data showed U.S. employers last month
added the fewest jobs in more than a year. The rise of 126,000
jobs was well below economists' expectations for a gain of
245,000.
* The jobs data was released on Good Friday, when Wall
Street was closed. Major European markets were closed from
Friday through Monday for the Easter holiday, and were set to
reopen Tuesday.
* The weak data eased some concerns that the U.S. dollar
would continue to strengthen and further pressure earnings of
companies with international exposure. It also pushed
expectations of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve further
down the road.
* However, investors are concerned that a patch of soft
economic data, including jobs, factory activity and consumer
spending, may point to more than a weather-related slowdown and
could indicate a loss of momentum in the U.S. economy.
* Separate readings on the U.S. services sector, which
accounts for roughly two-thirds of the country's economic
activity, are due shortly after the opening bell. Markit's gauge
is expected at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT) while the Institute for
Supply Management's is due 15 minutes later.
* U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Uniqure
jumped 45 percent in premarket trading after a deal with
Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene therapies for
cardiovascular diseases.
* Tesla Motors added 3.8 percent in premarket
trading after it reported a 55 percent increase in deliveries in
the first quarter.
* Qualcomm shares fell 2.4 percent after a teardown
of the Galaxy S6 showed Samsung used more of its own chips in
its new smartphone, in a blow to Qualcomm.
* Herbalife shares fell 6.2 percent after CNBC said
U.S. law enforcement agencies contacted several top Herbalife
members.
* 500.com fell 8.5 percent after it announced it
will suspend online lottery sales in China.
Futures snapshot at 8:25 EDT (1225 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.5 points, or 0.7
percent, with 57,511 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.75 points, or 0.69
percent, in volume of 10,405 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 129 points, or 0.73 percent,
with 11,472 contracts changing hands.
