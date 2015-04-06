* U.S. services sector growth rate at three-month low -ISM
* Tesla rallies after first-quarter sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as
expectations the Federal Reserve will push any interest rate
increases further into the year offset concerns over faltering
economic growth spurred by a surprisingly weak jobs report on
Friday.
Labor Department data showed U.S. employers last month added
126,000 jobs, the lowest in more than a year and well below
expectations.
On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the
central bank will need to determine whether that jobs report
foreshadows a more substantial slowing in the labor market,
adding he expects the path of rate hikes to be "relatively
shallow."
"That's why they took it as dovish," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis,
of the market reaction to Dudley's words. "Traders are taking
advantage of headlines to move the market around."
In other economic news, ISM data showed the pace of growth
in the U.S. services sector fell in March to its lowest level in
three months, while a measure from Markit showed the sector
expanded in March at its fastest pace since August.
Investors are concerned that a recent spate of soft economic
data, including jobs, factory activity and consumer spending,
may point to more than a weather-related slowdown and could
indicate a loss of momentum in the U.S. economy.
Still, the lackluster data also eased some concerns over the
U.S. dollar continuing to strengthen and pressure the earnings
of companies with international exposure.
At noon on Wall Street (1600 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 126.56 points, or 0.71 percent, to 17,889.8,
the S&P 500 gained 14.98 points, or 0.72 percent, to
2,081.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.58 points, or
0.56 percent, to 4,914.52.
Utilities, preferred by safety-seeking investors
when Treasury yields fall, were the best performer of the 10 S&P
500 sectors. Energy followed, helped by a more than 5
percent jump in oil futures after Saudi Arabia raised its price
for sales to Asia and estimates for crude buildups fell.
U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Uniqure
jumped 46.6 percent to $33.51 after a deal with Bristol-Myers
Squibb to develop gene therapies for cardiovascular diseases.
Tesla Motors added 7.5 percent to $205.36 after it
reported a 55 percent increase in deliveries in the first
quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,256 to 727, for a 3.10-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,459 issues
rose and 1,146 fell for a 1.27-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 20 new 52-week highs
and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 51 new highs
and 21 new lows.
