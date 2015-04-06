* U.S. services sector growth rate at three-month low -ISM
* Tesla rallies after first-quarter sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as
expectations the Federal Reserve will push any interest rate
increases further into the year offset concerns over Friday's
surprisingly weak jobs report.
Labor Department data showed U.S. employers last month added
126,000 jobs, the lowest number in more than a year and well
below expectations.
In other economic news, ISM data showed the pace of growth
in the U.S. services sector fell in March to its lowest level in
three months, while a measure from Markit showed the sector
expanded in March at its fastest pace since August.
Stocks started the day lower, then turned higher in late
morning trading.
"The weekend allowed market participants to see the positive
side of the weak Friday number, which is that rates probably
aren't going to rise very quickly," said Rick Meckler, president
of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"That, combined with the fact that it probably also led to a
weaker dollar, I think, caused a lot of people to reverse course
from selling to buying."
The S&P energy sector, up 2.1 percent, led gains as
oil futures jumped after Saudi Arabia raised its price for sales
to Asia and estimates for crude buildups fell.
Utilities, preferred by safety-seeking investors
when Treasury yields fall, rose 1.5 percent, making them the
next-best performing sector of the day.
At 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 158.82 points, or 0.89 percent, to
17,922.06, the S&P 500 gained 17.96 points, or 0.87
percent, to 2,084.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added
37.11 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,924.05.
Investors are concerned that a recent spate of soft economic
data, including jobs, factory activity and consumer spending,
may point to more than a weather-related slowdown and could
indicate a loss of momentum in the U.S. economy.
But the lackluster data also eased some concerns over the
U.S. dollar continuing to strengthen and to pressure the
earnings of companies with international exposure.
On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the
central bank will need to determine whether that jobs report
foreshadows a more substantial slowing in the labor market,
adding he expects the path of rate hikes to be "relatively
shallow."
U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Uniqure
jumped 46.6 percent to $33.51 after a deal with Bristol-Myers
Squibb to develop gene therapies for cardiovascular diseases.
Tesla Motors added 7.5 percent to $205.36 after it
reported a 55 percent increase in deliveries in the first
quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,277 to 766, for a 2.97-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,605 issues
rose and 1,101 fell for a 1.46-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 24 new 52-week highs
and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 65 new highs
and 22 new lows.
