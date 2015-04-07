US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on last day of qtr
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Tuesday, following two sessions of gains on the S&P 500, with FedEx's multibillion dollar transatlantic acquisition expected to lift the transports sector.
* A thin economic calendar and no earnings reports from S&P 500 components will leave traders wanting, with the benchmark index less than 2 percent away from its record high set early last month.
* FedEx shares rose 4.1 percent in premarket trading as it seeks to buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express for $4.8 billion, a deal in which United Parcel Service failed two years ago when its bid was blocked by competition regulators. Unlike FedEx, UPS already had a strong European network when it bid for TNT.
* General Motors shares fell 2.1 percent in early trade after Canada agreed to sell nearly 73.4 million GM shares it owns to Goldman Sachs.
* Informatica Corp jumped 5 percent premarket as the enterprise software company has received offers from two private equity consortia and is negotiating a sale that could value it between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. EDT (1123 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.2 percent, with 98,772 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.29 percent, in volume of 12,617 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.22 percent, with 17,045 contracts changing hands.
