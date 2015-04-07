US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on last day of qtr
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
* Thin economic and earnings calendar ahead
* Canada to sell its GM stake to Goldman Sachs
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts (Updates prices, adds deal news)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Tuesday, following two sessions of gains for the S&P 500, with deals including a bid from FedEx for a Dutch peer indicating companies still see value in the market.
* A thin economic calendar and no earnings reports from S&P 500 components will leave traders wanting, with the benchmark index less than 2 percent away from its record high set early last month.
* Shares of FedEx rose 5.1 percent in premarket trading as it seeks to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express for $4.8 billion. Two years ago, competition regulators blocked United Parcel Service's bid for TNT because, unlike FedEx, that suitor already had a strong European network.
* General Motors shares fell 1.8 percent after Canada agreed to sell nearly 73.4 million shares of the automaker to Goldman Sachs.
* Informatica Corp jumped 4.8 percent after the enterprise software provider said it would be taken private by Permira Advisers and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $5.3 billion.
* In yet another deal, Axalta Coating Systems said Berkshire Hathaway would buy an 8.7 percent stake in the paint company from controlling shareholder Carlyle Group for $560 million. Axalta shares gained 4.1 percent.
* Ocwen Financial Corp jumped 9.5 percent after New Residential Investment acquired Home Loan Servicing Solutions and separately agreed to a multiyear extension of the servicing contracts with Ocwen.
* Viacom fell 2 percent after it halted its $20 billion repurchase program as it embarks in a restructuring that includes cutting jobs and reorganizing three of its domestic network groups.
Futures snapshot at 8:25 a.m. EDT (1225 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17 percent, with 127,610 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 16,946 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.2 percent, with 21,193 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)