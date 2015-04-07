US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on last day of qtr
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday, on the heels of two sessions of gains for the S&P 500, with deals including a bid from FedEx for a Dutch peer indicating companies still see value in the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,921.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,082.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,921.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)