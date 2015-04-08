* Fed's Dudley keeps June rate hike on the table depending
on data
* Mylan jumps after offering to buy Perrigo for about $29
bln
* Fed minutes due at 1800 GMT
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct
(Adds details on Mylan deal, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
on merger activity in the healthcare sector even as energy
stocks sold off after a large buildup in crude stockpiles sent
oil futures reeling.
Traders are keeping an eye out for the release of minutes
from the Federal Open Market Committee's March policy meeting,
in which the Fed downgraded its economic growth and inflation
projections while leaving the door open to raising rates in the
near future. The minutes are due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
Mylan shares jumped 14.4 percent to $68.15, boosting
the Nasdaq and the S&P healthcare sector, on news it
offered to buy Perrigo for about $29 billion in cash
and stock. Perrigo shares jumped 21.7 percent to
$200.50.
Biotech and pharmaceuticals have seen more than $60 billion
in deals so far this year, the highest volume since 2009.
Brent crude slid 4.5 percent and U.S. crude
lost 5.6 percent after data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed the largest weekly build in oil
inventories since March 2001.
"Expect to see a lot more consolidation in the energy
sector," said Brian Amidei, managing director and partner at
HighTower Advisors in California, referring to the state of
smaller players after the sharp decline in oil prices in the
past year.
Energy stocks, which had been supported by Royal Dutch
Shell's $70 billion bid for rival BG Group, fell
sharply after the EIA data.
At 12:49 p.m. EDT (1649 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 38.67 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,914.09,
the S&P 500 gained 5.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to
2,082.26, and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.49 points,
or 0.76 percent, to 4,947.72.
New York Fed President William Dudley said a June rate hike
remains on the table, reiterating the Fed mantra that any
tightening is data dependent.
As the reporting season gains momentum, first-quarter S&P
500 earnings are projected to show a decline of 2.8 percent from
a year earlier, which would be the worst comparatives since the
third quarter of 2009.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,762 to 1,176, for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,680 issues rose and 946 fell, for a 1.78-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 60 new highs
and 21 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Ted Botha)