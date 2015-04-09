* Futures: Dow up 12 pts; S&P, Nasdaq flat
* Jobless claims data expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 9 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday ahead of job market and trade data, which
might dictate the market's next move as earnings season slowly
kicks off.
* Data expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) includes weekly
initial jobless claims, anticipated by investors for a pulse on
the labor market's health. At 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), wholesale
inventories numbers for February are due.
* The reports will continue to be the main focus for
traders, as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting
released Wednesday indicated that the central bank remained on
track for an interest rate hike this year, depending on data.
* Alcoa shares fell 2.7 percent in premarket trading
after revenue lagged analysts' estimates in the first quarter.
* Shares of Zynga lost 9.3 percent after announcing
on Wednesday that Chief Executive Don Mattrick will step down
and founder Mark Pincus will return to head the company.
* U.S.-traded shares of Novogen jumped 44 percent
after the Australian drug company said studies confirmed a
potential drug to treat melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
* Greece confirmed it will pay a 450 million euro loan
tranche to the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, meeting
a deadline and taking the immediate heat off the cash-strapped
country.
Futures snapshot at 7:36 a.m. EDT (1136 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were unchanged, with 80,357
contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, in volume of 15,987 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 14,795 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)