* Jobless claims rise less than expected
* Altera/Intel deal reportedly called off, shares dip
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 9 U.S. stocks were little changed in
choppy trading on Thursday after initial jobless claims data
rose less than expected, suggesting an abrupt slowdown in job
growth in March could be temporary.
The energy sector helped buoy the market with a 1.2
percent gain on the back of a rebound in crude futures prices.
The market has lately struggled to digest a mixed bag of
economic data, with strong numbers backing the idea that the
Federal Reserve should begin raising interest rates, and weak
data possibly indicating fragile growth and less economic
readiness for a rate rise.
The market was struggling to find direction as investors are
caught between the angst of losing the support Fed policy has
given the market and having few other options regarding where to
put their money, said Tim Rudderow, president and chief
investment officer at Mount Lucas Management in Newtown,
Pennsylvania.
"It's a very difficult argument to make that I should take
my money out of the stock market," he said, adding that stocks
will likely tread water even through earnings season.
Alcoa shares fell 4 percent to $13.12 after revenue
lagged analysts' estimates in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.61 points, or
0.01 percent, to 17,905.12, the S&P 500 gained 2.19
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,084.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,957.48.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 281,000. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast claims rising to 285,000.
Altera shares fell 0.1 percent to $41.96 after
falling as much as 7.9 percent. Takeover talks with Intel
broke off as the chipmakers could not come to an
agreement on price.
Shares of Zynga lost 14.4 percent to $2.48 after
announcing on Wednesday that Chief Executive Don Mattrick will
step down and founder Mark Pincus will return to head the
company.
U.S.-traded shares of Novogen jumped 31.2 percent
to $5.92 after the Australian drug company said studies
confirmed a potential drug to treat a type of skin cancer.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,685 to 1,224, for a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,666 issues fell and 904 advanced for a 1.84-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 65 new highs
and 21 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)