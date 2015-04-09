* Alcoa, Bed Bath & Beyond both fall after results
* U.S. jobless claims rise less than expected
* Crude oil rebounds, lifting energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Thursday, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil
rebounded off a sharp decline, while investors bet that
companies would top lowered expectations this earnings season.
The day's gains were broad, with eight of the S&P 500's ten
industry sectors up on the day. The market extended its gains in
afternoon trading, putting the S&P 500 about 1.3 percent away
from its record close.
Equities have struggled for direction of late, with
investors seeing limited upside potential in equities, but also
few alternatives for yield. Many investors are looking ahead to
the first-quarter earnings season for market guidance.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies are seen falling 2.8 percent
in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data,
compared with the rise of 5.3 percent that had been forecast on
Jan. 1. The drop in profits is largely related to strength in
the dollar, which analysts said would not necessarily be a
long-term detriment to stock prices.
"To the extent the dollar means companies are losing
business, it's a problem, but if earnings are just being
translated into a stronger dollar, that's less of a problem,"
said Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust
Asset Management in Chicago.
"An earnings recession is only a real problem for stocks if
it is accompanied by an economic recession, which isn't the case
here. We're positioned for an upside move as expectations have
been lowered to the point where we're set up for a positive
surprise."
Among early reporters, Alcoa Inc fell 3.3 percent to
$13.22 a day after it reported revenue that missed expectations.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which also reported
weaker-than-expected results late Wednesday, fell 5.4 percent to
$73.46.
The energy sector climbed 1.5 percent on the back of
a 1.8 percent rise in Brent crude, which rebounded from
a drop of 6 percent on Wednesday. Continued uncertainty about an
agreement on Iran's nuclear program also provided a lift.
ConocoPhillips rose 3.4 percent to $67.
In the latest economic data, jobless claims rose in the
latest week, though the rise was smaller than anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.22 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 17,958.73, the S&P 500 gained 9.29
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,091.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 23.74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,974.57.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,513 to 1,506, for a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,393 issues fell and 1,314 advanced for a 1.06-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 13 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 76 new highs
and 29 new lows.
About 5.78 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.25 billion.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)