* Energy companies push stocks higher
* Norfolk Southern gives weak outlook, shares fall
* Expectations low as earnings season picks up
* Dow up 0.44 pct, S&P up 0.16, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, April 14 The Dow and S&P 500 moved
higher on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks and March-quarter
earnings reports that topped modest expectations but did little
to reduce concerns about the strong dollar.
Shares of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies
followed crude higher after a forecast that U.S. shale oil
output in May would record its first monthly decline in more
than four years. The S&P 500 energy index
jumped 1.95 percent.
Johnson & Johnson cut its full-year forecast, citing
the impact of a strong dollar, though adjusted earnings topped
expectations. Shares of the Dow component were
up 0.29 percent.
Norfolk Southern Corp was the biggest decliner on
the S&P 500, dropping 5.6 percent to $98.95 a day after it
forecast a surprise drop in its first-quarter earnings and
revenue.
Weak outlooks as companies head into March-quarter reporting
season offset positive results from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
whose stock rose 1.3 percent to $62.86.
"Expectations are low, primarily because of economic
weakness during the first quarter related to weather, the strong
dollar, the West Coast dock strike and oil prices," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
At 1:02 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
78.46 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,055.5, the S&P 500
gained 3.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.85. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 15.63 points, or 0.31 percent, to
4,972.62, with Apple down 0.29 percent.
Chevron's shares gained 1.97 percent and Exxon
rose 2.22 percent.
First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen falling
2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Jan. 1,
analysts had been looking for growth of 5.3 percent. The drop in
expectations could mean that companies can more easily top a
lowered bar, but the trend of the season remains unclear with
fewer than 10 percent of the S&P having reported.
Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA
, a deal that would combine the telecommunications
industry's two weakest players but could pose challenges in
cutting costs and overcoming political opposition.
U.S. shares of Nokia fell 4.21 percent to $7.95
while Alcatel rose 12.18 percent to $4.88.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,842 to 1,099, for a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,404
issues fell and 1,211 advanced, for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 57 new highs and 22 new lows.
