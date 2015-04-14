* Energy companies push stocks to higher close
* Norfolk Southern gives weak outlook, shares fall
* Expectations low as earnings season picks up
* Dow up 0.33 pct, S&P up 0.16, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct
By Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, April 14 The Dow and S&P 500 ended
higher on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks and March-quarter
earnings reports that topped modest expectations following
worries about a strong dollar.
Shares of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies
followed crude higher after a forecast that U.S. shale oil
output in May would record its first monthly decline in more
than four years. The S&P 500 energy index
jumped 1.77 percent.
Norfolk Southern Corp dropped 4.18 percent to
$100.49 a day after it forecast a surprise drop in its
first-quarter earnings and revenue.
A strong dollar, cheap oil and poor weather in the eastern
United States in recent months have investors bracing for a
difficult March-quarter earnings season.
First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen falling
2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Jan. 1,
analysts had been looking for growth of 5.3 percent.
Those lowered expectations mean that companies can now more
easily impress investors, said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"This may be one of most hated earnings seasons I remember,"
Hogan said. "We've taken those three negative headwinds and
plowed them as far as we can into the worst-case scenario."
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.6 percent after
the biggest U.S. bank by assets reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.66 points,
or 0.33 percent, to end at 18,036.7. The S&P 500 gained
3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,977.29, with Apple down 0.43 percent.
Chevron's shares gained 2.2 percent and Exxon
rose 1.5 percent.
Nokia Oyj is in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA, a
deal that would combine the telecommunications industry's two
weakest players.
U.S. shares of Nokia fell 4.09 percent to $7.96
while Alcatel rose 13.33 percent to $4.93.
Companies expected to report this week include GE,
Philip Morris International Inc and Bank of America Corp
.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent against a basket of major
currencies, leaving it with a gain of nearly 10 percent so far
in 2015. A stronger dollar tends to hurt profits for U.S.
multinationals.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,910 to 1,120, for a 1.71-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,426 issues fell, and 1,289 advanced for a 1.11-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new
low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 74 new highs and 32 new
lows.
About 5.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.1 billion daily average for the month to date,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)