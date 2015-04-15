* Bank of America profit rises as costs fall
* Delta profit up helped by cheap fuel
* Netflix to report after the bell
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 15 U.S. stocks were set to advance at the
open on Wednesday as profits beat lowered Wall Street
expectations and as investors brace for the impact of a strong
dollar on results.
Bank of America's, shares were down 0.5 percent at
$15.74. The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets posted a first-quarter
profit, narrowly beating analysts' estimates, as legal costs
fell steeply and the bank earned more from mortgage lending and
investment and brokerage services.
On Tuesday, both JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo
reported better-than-expected results. Citigroup
and Goldman Sachs are scheduled to post results on Thursday.
Intel, which reported results after the bell on
Tuesday, was up 3.1 percent at $32.48 in premarket trading. The
chipmaker forecast revenue broadly in line with Wall Street's
expectations and signaled a hefty cut in capital expenditures
this year.
Concerns have been growing that this earnings season will be
weak due to lower oil prices, a strong U.S. dollar, and poor
weather in the eastern United States in recent months.
"We are paying close attention on what effect the dollar has
and we believe that those stocks that fail to meet expectations
are likely to be sold off aggressively," said Gordon Charlop, a
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Delta Air Lines' first-quarter profit topped
analysts' expectations as cheap fuel continued to help its
bottom line. Its shares climbed 2.4 percent to $44.10 before the
opening bell.
Charles Schwab will report results later on
Wednesday with video streaming company Netflix Inc
reporting after the close of markets.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 5.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a modestly higher open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures rose 57 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures gained 10 points.
Google Inc's shares were up 0.3 percent at $538.29
in premarket trading after the U.S. search engine giant said it
strongly disagreed with the European Commission, which accused
it of distorting Internet searches in its favor and launched an
antitrust probe into its mobile operating system Android.
Data released on Wednesday showed applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as interest rates edged up, while
manufacturing activity growth in New York State unexpectedly
contracted in April, weakening for a third straight month
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)