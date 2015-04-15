(Corrects spelling error in first paragraph)
* Bank of America profit rises as costs fall
* Delta profit up, helped by cheap fuel
* Netflix to report after the bell
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
By Noel Randewich
April 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, fueled
by gains in the energy sector and speculation that upcoming
first-quarter earnings reports might not be quite as bad as
previously thought.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the energy index
up 1.89 percent. U.S. crude jumped more than 4
percent after a lower-than-expected build of crude stockpiles in
the United States.
Intel jumped 4.5 percent to $32.91 after it said
late on Tuesday it expects flat revenue for the entire year,
despite some weakness in the first quarter.
Investors have feared that the March-quarter earnings
season, just getting under way, would be hurt by low oil prices,
a strong dollar and extreme weather in the eastern United
States. First-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are seen
dropping 2.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so
far, 81 percent beat expectations, better than the 63 percent of
companies exceeding expectations in a typical quarter.
"Management has done a good job guiding market expectations
to an appropriate level, and now they're stepping over a lowered
bar," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director
of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta,
Georgia. "Fundamentals in the equity market remain good."
Delta Air Lines' first-quarter profit topped
analysts' expectations, one of many industrial and transportion
companies that benefit from cheap oil and its derivatives. Its
stock rose 1.7 percent to $43.82.
At 12:50 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
64.26 points, or 0.36 percent, to 18,100.96, the S&P 500
gained 9.9 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,105.74 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 25.57 points, or 0.51 percent, to
5,002.85.
HCA Holdings' shares were up 2.52 percent at $79.29
after the hospital operator said it expects first-quarter
results above analysts' expectations.
Bank of America's shares were down 1.14 percent at
$15.64. The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets' first-quarter profit
narrowly beat analysts' estimates.
Video streaming company Netflix will report after
the market close.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,061 to 928, for a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,805 issues rose and 867 fell for a 2.08-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 74 new highs
and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)