By Chuck Mikolajczak
July 15 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday
following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as a
decline in energy shares outweighed gains in the financial
sector in the latter stages of trading.
The energy sector, down 1.6 percent, was the worst
performer of the 10 major S&P groups as oil prices retreated on
concerns increased exports from Iran will add to a global supply
glut. Brent settled down $1.46 at $57.05 while U.S.
crude settled down $1.63 at $51.41 a barrel.
"We were positive the whole day and we sort of lost our
gains right at the tail end," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
"If crude were to be going down, that would mean there is an
assumption this deal may get through Congress or the President's
veto won't get overturned by Congress such that this Iranian
flood of crude comes onto the market."
Financials, up 0.7 percent, helped curb declines.
The group was buoyed by a 3.2 percent rise in Bank of America
to $17.68 and a 3.8 percent gain in U.S. Bancorp
to $45.53 after their quarterly results.
The S&P snapped a four-session winning streak, its longest
run of gains since January.
Celgene climbed 7 percent to $131.39 after touching
a record high of $135.98. The company said it would buy Receptos
to get a potential multibillion-dollar drug.
Yellen said she expects the economy to grow steadily for the
rest of the year, allowing the Fed to hike rates, but gave no
direct hint on the timing or pace of a hike. The Fed is broadly
expected to hike rates in September or December.
The Fed's Beige Book showed U.S. economic activity continued
to expand from mid-May through June, with lower energy prices
helping boost consumer spending but remaining a drag on
manufacturing.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.41 points, or
0.02 percent, to 18,050.17, the S&P 500 lost 1.55 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 2,107.4 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.95 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,098.94.
Corporate America is expected to report its worst sales
decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, while profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates. The effect of uncertainty in Chinese markets
and the strong dollar will also be in focus.
Yum Brands fell 2.9 percent to $88.88. The owner of
Pizza Hut and KFC reported its fourth straight quarter of
falling sales, indicating it is still struggling to regain lost
ground in China after a food safety scandal last year.
The Nasdaq is likely to get a lift on Thursday on the heels
of results from Intel and Netflix after the
market close. Intel jumped 5.4 percent to $31.30 while Netflix
surged 10.4 percent to $108.20 in extended trade, sending Nasdaq
e-mini futures up nearly 20 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,841 to 1,223, for a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,826 issues fell and 998 advanced for a 1.83-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 30 new 52-week highs and
16 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 140 new highs and 64
new lows.
Volume was light, with about 6.09 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, below the 6.66 billion average so far this
month, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)