By Tanya Agrawal
May 11 U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Monday
after strong jobs report on Friday showed the U.S. economy was
picking up steam, but energy shares fell as crude prices slipped
on signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering.
U.S. light crude was down after rising for eight
straight weeks, the longest winning stretch since early 2013.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were up, but the energy
index was down 1.54 percent in early trading.
Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.1 percent to $87.28.
"There will be some carry-over from the positive jobs report
but not at the same magnitude," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 4.73 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,186.38, the
S&P 500 was up 0.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,116.96,
just shy of its all-time high.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.44 points, or 0.19
percent, at 5,012.98.
European markets were under pressure as euro zone finance
ministers met to discuss a cash-for-reforms deal for Greece,
while Asian shares rose as investors cheered China's third rate
cut in six months.
Rosetta Resources soared 28.6 percent to $24.85
after Noble Energy said it would buy the company for
about $2 billion in an all-stock deal. Noble shares down 5.3
percent at $46.53.
"This is a fertile environment for M&A activity, where low
cost to capital is probably going to pull forward more deals,"
said Luschini.
Mergers and acquisitions this year reached their highest
first-quarter level since 2007 with announced deals worth a
total of $811.8 billion in the quarter, up 21 percent
year-on-year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Zulily shares jumped 12.2 percent to $14.95 after
Alibaba bought a 9 percent stake in the online
retailer. Alibaba was down 0.3 percent at $86.77.
Actavis rose 3.6 percent to $303.28 after the
drugmaker's revenue jumped almost 60 percent, helped by higher
sales of its branded drugs in North America.
Dish Network fell 1.5 percent to $65.85 as it lost
subscribers in the latest quarter.
Go Daddy rose 3.4 percent to $25.75 after its
lock-up period expired, while Etsy fell 10 percent to
$20.42 after Wedbush Securities downgraded it to "underperform"
from "neutral."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,486 to 1,253, for a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,475 issues rose and 868 fell for a 1.70-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 13
new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)