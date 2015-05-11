* Oil prices fall after rising for eight straight weeks
* Apple biggest drag on S&P 500, Nasdaq
* Indexes: Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up
0.03 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 11 U.S. stocks were broadly down in
afternoon trading on Monday on worries about Greece's precarious
financial condition and slowing growth in China, while energy
stocks fell on weaker oil prices.
The U.S. stock market, which rallied on Friday on a strong
jobs report, has been trading at historically expensive
valuations, fueled by ultra-low borrowing costs.
The S&P 500 is trading at 17 times expected earnings,
compared with its historical 10-year median average of 15,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"Even though the market closed up on Friday, more stocks
were lower for the week and that points to weakness," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago.
"We could see some sloppy action for the next couple of
sessions."
U.S. light crude was down after rising for eight
straight weeks, the longest winning stretch since early 2013, on
signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, led by the
energy index, which fell 1.73 percent.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhilips
were all down between 1 percent and 2.5 percent.
Adding to the pessimism, OPEC said it did not expect oil
prices to consistently trade at $100 barrel again in the next
decade, the Wall Street Journal reported.
At 12:52 p.m. ET (1652 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 54.05 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,137.06,
after posting its largest one-day gain in over three months on
Friday.
The S&P 500 was down 5.45 points, or 0.26 percent, at
2,110.65, just over 15 points shy of the life-high it touched in
April, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.54 points, or
0.03 percent, at 5,005.09.
Apple was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq, with its shares down 0.8 percent at $126.52. Smartphone
shipments in China shrank for the first time in six years,
according to market research firm IDC.
European markets largely closed down as euro zone finance
ministers met to discuss a cash-for-reforms deal for Greece,
even though the country said it made a payment of about 750
million euros ($836 million) to the IMF.
Asian shares closed higher on China's third rate cut in six
months but U.S. markets focused on slowing growth in the world's
largest-growing economy.
Rosetta Resources soared 27.66 percent to $24.66
after Noble Energy said it would buy the company for
about $2 billion. Noble fell 5.6 percent to $46.34.
Dean Foods jumped as much as 10.2 percent to a
three-month high of $17.94, after it reported a quarterly profit
above estimates.
Viggle jumped 75.5 percent to $4.17 after the
Web-based entertainment and marketing services provider's
quarterly revenue jumped 52 percent.
Go Daddy rose 3.6 percent to $25.77 after its
post-IPO lock-up period expired, while Etsy fell 8.5
percent to $20.76 after Wedbush Securities downgraded it to
"underperform" from "neutral."
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,722 to 1,281, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,639 issues rose and 1,020 fell for a 1.61-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index posted 19 new 52-week highs and 3 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 31 new
lows.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)