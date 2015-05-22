* Core inflation at highest since January 2013
* Yellen speaks at 1:00 p.m.
* HP rises on low forecast for split-related costs
* Aeropostale slumps after results
* Indexes: Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up
0.16 pct
(Updates to open, adds comment)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 22 Wall Street was mixed in early trading on
Friday as investors digested data that showed rising inflation
pressure, casting fresh doubt on when the Federal Reserve would
ultimately raise interest rates this year.
U.S. consumer prices moderated in April, data showed, but
the so-called core consumer price index, which strips out food
and energy costs, posted its largest gain since January 2013.
The data comes a few hours ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
take on the economy that investors will peruse for clues on the
timing of a rate hike.
Yellen's speech at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) is expected to
acknowledge the recent economic sluggishness, including near
stagnant performance in the first few months of the year.
While the Fed, which has a 2 percent inflation target, is
broadly expected to raise interest rates this year, the timing
of the hike has kept the market on tenterhooks.
"September is still the most likely (rate) lift-off date,
but July is not out of the question, particularly not if we get
another couple of robust rises in core consumer prices in May
and June," said Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
Recent economic data has prompted investors to bet that
interest rates will stay near zero till at least the latter part
of the year, which has pushed the major stock indexes to record
territory over the past couple of weeks.
Both the Dow and the S&P hit new records this week, but have
traded in a narrow range and volumes have been subdued as the
quarterly earnings season draws to a close.
At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 23.19 points, or 0.13 percent, at 18,262.55, the
S&P 500 was down 1.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at
2,129.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.91 points, or
0.16 percent, at 5,098.70.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led a 0.64
percent drop in the utilities index.
HP shares rose 5 percent to $35.52 after it forecast
split-related costs below the expectations of several analysts
and its quarterly profit beat estimates.
Aeropostale slumped 15.8 percent to $2.18 after the
teen apparel retailer estimated a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss.
ELong soared 31 percent to a four-year high of
$27.05 after Expedia said it sold its entire stake in
the Chinese online travel company to Ctrip.com and
others. Ctrip was up 9.6 percent at $78.90 and Expedia 6 percent
at a new record of $112.31.
Campell Soup was up 2.17 percent at $47.95 and Deere
& Co rose 2.8 percent to $92.01 after the companies
posted better-than-expected quarterly profits.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,516
to 1,200, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,247 issues rose and 1,071 fell for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 showed 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)