By Tanya Agrawal
May 22 U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading
on Friday, retreating from recent record highs, as investors
await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's economic outlook for
clues on the timing of a rate hike after new data showed a rise
in inflation.
Yellen is expected to highlight the economy's steady job
growth, while April's consumer price index data is likely to
bolster Fed's case for its first policy tightening in nearly a
decade. Yellen's speech will start at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
Consumer prices moderated last month, data showed, but the
so-called core consumer price index, which strips out food and
energy costs, posted its largest gain since January 2013.
While the Fed, which has a 2 percent inflation target, is
broadly expected to raise rates this year, the timing of the
hike has kept the market on tenterhooks.
"September is the most likely scenario and Yellen has been
very keen on the job numbers which has improved," said Linda
Duessel, market strategist at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
"We think it is a one and done type situation."
Recent economic data has been sluggish, prompting investors
to bet that interest rates will stay near zero till at least the
later part of the year and pushing the major stock indexes to
record territory over the past couple of weeks.
Both the Dow and the S&P hit new records this week, although
they have traded in a narrow range and volumes have been subdued
as the quarterly earnings season draws to a close.
At 11:24 a.m. ET (1524 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 54.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,230.95, the
S&P 500 was down 3.07 points, or 0.14 percent, at
2,127.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 3.53 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 5,087.27.
The dollar turned higher and U.S. bond yields rose after the
stronger-than-expected rise in core consumer prices.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by a
0.7 percent drop in the utilities index.
HP shares rose 3.9 percent to $35.15 after it
forecast split-related costs below expectations and its
quarterly profit beat market estimates.
Expedia rose 4.7 percent at a record of $110.94
after selling its entire stake in Chinese online travel company
ELong to Ctrip.com and others.
Ctrip jumped 13.3 percent to $81.57, giving the biggest
boost to the S&P after Apple. ELong soared as
much as 32 percent to a four-year high, before dialing back to
trade up 4.7 percent at $111.
Aeropostale slumped 15.4 percent to $2.19 after the
teen apparel retailer forecast a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,872
to 973, for a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,521 issues fell and 1,044 advanced for a 1.46-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and two new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 24 new lows.
