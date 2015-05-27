* Stock has their worst day in 3 weeks on Tuesday
* Dollar hits new 8-year high after brief retreat
* Michael Kors slumps on slowest ever sales growth
* Tiffany gains as results beat estimates
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6.50 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 27 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Wednesday, a day after notching their steepest fall in three
weeks as the dollar enjoyed its biggest rally in two years.
That rally was spurred by buoyant U.S. economic data on
Tuesday, which fueled expectations that an interest rate hike
could come sooner rather than later this year.
The strong dollar, which means that U.S. companies earn less
when sales abroad are brought back, and concerns about Greece
has weighed heavily on Wall Street.
"The market seems to be in a relief rally and looks like its
catching its breath after yesterday's selloff," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"There will be a rate hike this year, but it won't be an
aggressive, meeting-to-meeting hike."
Greece and its European creditors have played down fears
that Athens would default on a payment to the International
Monetary Fund next week.
After briefly falling back, the dollar soared to a
fresh eight-year high against the yen on Wednesday.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2.50 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a higher open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 26
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 6.50 points.
Tiffany's shares were up 7.3 percent to $91.81 in
premarket trading after the luxury jeweler's quarterly profit
beat estimates.
Michael Kors Holdings fell 16 percent to $51 after
the handbag maker reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth
since it went public in December 2011.
Workday fell 8.3 percent to $84.65 after the
software maker for human resource services forecast
current-quarter billings below market expectations and reported
a bigger quarterly net loss.
Chico's dropped 6.1 percent to $15.69 after the
women's apparel retailer reported first-quarter sales that
missed analysts' average estimate.
GlobeImmune slumped 61.4 percent to $3.18 after it
hepatitis B failed in a mid-stage trial.
