By Tanya Agrawal
May 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, a
day after notching their steepest fall in three weeks as the
dollar enjoyed its biggest rally in two years.
That rally was spurred by buoyant U.S. economic data on
Tuesday, which fueled expectations that an interest rate hike
could come sooner rather than later this year.
The strong dollar, which means that U.S. companies earn less
when sales abroad are brought back, and concerns about Greece
has weighed heavily on Wall Street.
"The market seems to be in a relief rally and looks like its
catching its breath after yesterday's selloff," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"There will be a rate hike this year, but it won't be an
aggressive, meeting-to-meeting hike."
Greece and its European creditors have played down fears
that Athens would default on a payment to the International
Monetary Fund next week.
After briefly falling back, the dollar soared to a
fresh eight-year high against the yen on Wednesday.
At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 44.77 points, or 0.25 percent, at 18,086.31, the
S&P 500 was up 6.18 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,110.38
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 20.15 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,052.90.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
health sector gaining the most at 0.62 percent.
Apple's 0.9 percent gain to $130.74 gave the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Tiffany's shares were up 11.2 percent to $95.10
after the luxury jeweler's quarterly profit beat estimates.
Michael Kors Holdings dropped as much as 18.7
percent to a more than two-year low of $49.23 after the handbag
maker reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since it
went public in December 2011.
Michael Kors' rivals Coach fell 4.6 percent, Kate
Spade was off 2.2 percent and Fossil dropped 6
percent on Kors' report of lower tourist traffic, weak watch
demand and shipping delays due to West Coast port disruptions.
Workday fell 9.6 percent to $83.55 after the
software maker for human resource services forecast
current-quarter billings below market expectations and reported
a bigger quarterly net loss.
GlobeImmune slumped 47.8 percent to $4.30 after its
hepatitis B drug failed in a mid-stage trial.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,526
to 1,181, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,150 issues rose and 1,065 fell for a 1.08-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and three new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 21 new lows.
