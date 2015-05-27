* Euro rises against dollar as Greece default fears fade
* Michael Kors slumps on weak sales; weighs on rivals
* Tiffany gains as results beat estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 27 U.S. stocks were up in late morning
trading on Wednesday, rebounding strongly from their steepest
fall in three weeks on Tuesday, as the dollar's rally eased on
reports that Greece would avoid a default.
The euro rose against the dollar, erasing earlier losses,
prompted by reports that Greece and its creditors are closer to
striking a deal.
The dollar enjoyed its biggest rally in two years on
Tuesday, spurred by buoyant U.S. economic data that fueled
expectations of an interest rate hike coming sooner rather than
later this year.
The strong dollar, which means that U.S. companies earn less
when sales abroad are brought back, and concerns about Greece
had weighed heavily on Wall Street.
"What we are seeing today is a traditional bounce back,"
said Michael Wall, president and founder of Retire Well and WALL
Financial Group.
"I expect the sideways trend to continue though the market
will continue to grind for gains in the coming few months."
At 11:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 95.72 points, or 0.53 percent, at 18,137.26, the
S&P 500 was up 11.87 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,116.07
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 41.08 points, or 0.82
percent, at 5,073.83.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology sector and the health sector both
rising more than 1 percent for the first time since mid-May.
Apple's 1.5 percent gain to $131.54 gave the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Tiffany's shares were up 11.2 percent at $95.10
after the luxury jeweler's quarterly profit beat estimates.
Michael Kors Holdings dropped as much as 22.4
percent to a more than two-and-a-half-year low of $47 after the
handbag maker reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth
since it went public in December 2011.
Coach fell 5.4 percent, Kate Spade was off
3.1 percent and Fossil dropped 6.8 percent on Michael
Kors' report of lower tourist traffic, weak watch demand and
shipping delays due to West Coast port disruptions.
Workday fell 12 percent to $81.43 after the
software maker for human resource services posted a bigger
quarterly loss and forecast weak billings.
GlobeImmune slumped as much as 59.6 percent to a
record low of $3.33 after its hepatitis B drug failed in a
mid-stage trial.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,759
to 1,142, for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,516 issues rose and 1,054 fell for a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and four new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 32 new lows.
