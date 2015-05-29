* Q1 GDP data shows economy contracted
* Corporate earnings down 8.7 pct
* Altera up on report of Intel takeover interest
* Futures down: Dow 47 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
May 29 U.S. stock futures were largely
unchanged, keeping the market on course to open lower on Friday,
after data showed that the economy contracted in the first
quarter.
The U.S. government slashed its gross domestic product
estimate to show it shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate
instead of the 0.2 percent growth pace it estimated last month.
Economists had expected GDP would be revised down to show it
contracting at a 0.8 percent pace.
"Monetary policy from the Fed is forward looking and GDP by
definition is a rear view mirror and the important thing now is
that it wasn't a big miss," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
Investors keep a keen eye on economic data for clues to
narrow down the timing of an increase in interest rates by the
Federal Reserve.
"So far, the Fed's been data dependant and the data
including today's GDP numbers on average continues to be weaker
than expected, which removes imminent threat from the Fed to
raise rates," Sarhan said.
With growth estimates so far for the second quarter around 2
percent, the economy appears poised for its worst first half
performance since 2011.
The GDP report also showed that corporate profits declined
8.7 percent - the largest drop in a year and the second straight
quarterly fall - as the dollar weighed on multinational
corporations and oil prices hurt domestic firms.
Greece's ability to strike a deal with its euro zone
partners by Sunday also weighed on global markets.
A euro zone official said Greece will not be able to get the
money still available under its current bailout plan if it does
not agree to the outline of a reforms-for-cash deal with
creditors by the end of next week.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 5.5 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 47
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 14.25 points.
Altera rose 5.7 percent to $49.67 in premarket
trading after the New York Post reported that Intel was
close to buying the chipmaker for about $15 billion. Intel was
up 0.85 percent to $34.30.
Splunk fell 3.19 percent to $68.80 after the data
analytics software maker posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by
higher expenses.
Heron Therapeutics rose 33.60 percent to $16.50
after the company's nausea drug met the main goal in a
late-stage trial.
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)