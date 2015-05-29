* GDP revised to show economy contracted in Q1
* Consumer sentiment, PMI fall in May
* Humana hits record on takeover interest, insurers gain
* Altera hits 15-year high on report on Intel interest
* Indexes down: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
(Updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
May 29 U.S. stocks were lower in early afternoon
trading on Friday, weighed by data that showed the economy
contracted in the first quarter and as weak data for May added
to concerns about the strength of a recovery.
The economy contracted at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the
quarter, a sharp turnaround from an earlier estimate of growth
of 0.2 percent.
Weak data on factory activity in the Midwest and consumer
sentiment for May, suggested that the growth pace was modest
early in the second quarter. That mirrored other recent soft
data on retail sales and industrial production.
The economy appears poised for its worst first-half
performance since 2011.
"The data is telling us that the economy is improving but it
is not super strong," said Kim Forrest, a senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The pace of the recovery will add to investor's concerns
about the timing of an increase in interest rates by the Federal
Reserve.
"Today's market action says the rate increase is going to
happen in September," Forrest added.
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York,
however, ruled out the threat of an imminent interest rate
increase, which should be supportive of stocks.
"There is no need for the Fed to raise rates now. The
economy simply is not strong enough and that's what today's data
tells us," Sarhan said.
The GDP report also showed that corporate profits declined
8.7 percent in the first quarter, the largest drop in a year.
Conflicting reports on Greece's ability to strike a deal
with its euro zone partners also weighed on global
markets.
At 13:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 64.96 points, or 0.36 percent, at 18,061.16, the
S&P 500 was down 5.09 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,115.7
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.80 points, or 0.11
percent, at 5,092.17.
Eight of the 10 S&P 500 sectors were down. The biggest drop
was the industrial sector's 0.71 percent, with United
Rental's 6.5 percent fall to $88.85 leading the losers
after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock.
Humana jumped as much as 18 percent to hit a record
of $210.65 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the
health insurer had received takeover interest. Other health
insurers also rose.
Intel was up 1.4 percent to $34.49 after the New
York Post reported that it was close to buying Altera
for about $15 billion. Altera rose as much as 6.1 percent to a
more than 15-year high of $50.10.
ITT Educational Services more than doubled to $4.85
after the for-profit education provider reported
higher-than-expected annual results.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,924 to
1,033, for a 1.86-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,449 issues fell and 1,200 advanced for a 1.21-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 64 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)