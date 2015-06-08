* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Monday as a strong jobs report on Friday increased expectations
that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as
September.
* Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of improved momentum in the economy,
prompting expectations that the Fed will raise rates sooner than
later.
* Wall Street's top banks said they expect the Fed to begin
raising rates in September, followed by another increase before
the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
* More sales of German government bonds weighed on European
stock markets, while the dollar retreated after a report - later
denied - that President Barack Obama had expressed concern over
its strength after a year-long rally.
* Sears Holdings' shares rose 2.85 percent to
$41.90 in premarket trading after the department store operator
reported a smaller quarterly loss and said it plans to raise
$2.6 billion from the spinoff of 235 stores into a real estate
investment trust (REIT).
* Walter Energy slumped more than 35 percent to 29
cents and was set to open at record low after Bloomberg reported
the coal miner could file for bankruptcy this month.
* McDonald's is scheduled to report its monthly
sales for May before the market opens.
Futures snapshot at 7:32 a.m. ET (1132 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 118,002 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 21,750 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 23,457 contracts changing hands.
