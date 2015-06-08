* Wall St banks expect Fed rate hike in September
* McDonald's up on smaller-than-expected sales decline
* Sears rises after posting smaller-than-expected loss
* Futures down: Dow 14 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stocks were set to open modestly
lower on Monday as investors digested Friday's strong jobs data,
which increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates as soon as September.
Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of improved momentum in the economy,
prompting expectations of a rate hike sooner rather than later.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise interest rates
this year, the timing of the move has kept the market on
tenterhooks.
Wall Street's top banks said they expect the Fed to begin
raising rates in September, followed by another increase before
the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
"I think we'll see a lot more back and forth for a while,"
said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
"There are concerns that the Fed will be more aggressive
regarding the timing of the hike and a steeper hike following
the first one."
More sales of German government bonds weighed on European
stock markets, while the dollar retreated after a report - later
denied - that President Barack Obama had expressed concern over
its strength after a year-long rally.
Higher bond yields make stocks less attractive. U.S.
benchmark Treasury debt yields on Friday posted their best
weekly performance in two years after strong jobs data, while
German bunds hit 8-year highs.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 152,915 contracts traded by 8:49 a.m. ET (1249
GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 35,069 contracts, while Dow e-minis
were down 14 points, or 0.08 percent, with 34,002
contracts changing hands.
Dow component McDonald's rose 0.5 percent to $96.05
in premarket trading after the company posted a
smaller-than-expected decline in worldwide sales at established
restaurants in May.
Sears Holdings' shares rose 4.2 percent to $42.45
after the department store operator reported a smaller quarterly
loss and said it plans to raise $2.6 billion from the spinoff of
235 stores into a REIT.
American Airlines fell 1.2 percent to $41.21 after
its CEO voiced concern on Sunday about the risk that capacity
growth among airlines could depress profits.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)