* Wall St banks expect Fed rate hike in September
* Tesla up as Gigafactory plans gets boost
* Sears falls after sales continue to decline
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stocks were modestly lower in early
trading on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates as soon as September,
after Friday's strong jobs report.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise rates this year,
the timing of the move has kept the market on tenterhooks as the
central bank studies data for signs of a healthier economy.
The stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of improved momentum in the economy,
prompting expectations of a rate hike coming sooner rather than
later.
Wall Street's top banks said they expect the Fed to begin
raising rates in September, followed by another increase before
the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
"I think we'll see a lot more back and forth for a while,"
said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
"There are concerns that the Fed will be more aggressive
regarding the timing of the hike and a steeper hike following
the first one."
The dollar retreated after a report - later denied - that
President Barack Obama had expressed concern over its strength
after a year-long rally.
At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 25.73 points, or 0.14 percent, at 17,823.73, the
S&P 500 was down 2.82 points, or 0.13 percent, at
2,090.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.22 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 5,059.24.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index leading the losses with a 0.29 percent drop. Oil
prices fell on news of a slide in China's fuel imports and
OPEC's decision to maintain its production target.
Tesla rose 2.7 percent to $255.88 after plans for
its Gigafactory got a boost from Panasonic's move to
start sending its employees to the plant, with manufacturing
expected to begin next year.
Dow component McDonald's was marginally higher at
$95.50 after the company posted a smaller-than-expected decline
in worldwide sales at established restaurants in May.
Sears Holdings' shares fell 1.8 percent to $40
after its quarterly sales continued to tumble.
American Airlines fell 1.4 percent to $41.14 after
its CEO voiced concern about the risk that capacity growth among
airlines could depress profits.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,543
to 1,148, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,288 issues fell and 1,049 advanced for a 1.23-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and five
new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)