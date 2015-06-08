* Nasdaq, S&P 500 on course for third week of losses
* Wall St banks expect Fed rate hike in September
* Airline stocks fall on comments from as Qatar Airways
* Tesla up as Gigafactory plans gets boost
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading
on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of the Federal
Reserve raising interest rates as soon as September, after
Friday's strong jobs report.
The declines put the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on course for their
third week of losses in a row and the Dow for its fourth.
The stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of improved momentum in the economy,
prompting expectations of a rate hike coming sooner rather than
later.
While the Fed is broadly expected to raise rates this year,
the timing of the move has kept the market on tenterhooks. Most
economists expect a rate hike in September, followed by another
one before the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
"Complacency, apathy and uncertainty are all among terms
that may appropriately describe investor sentiment right now,"
said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis.
"Volatility is apt to increase in July and August as the
market moves through the historical dog days of summer, waits
for the second-quarter results and importantly transitions to a
likely Fed move in September."
The dollar retreated after a report - later denied - that
President Barack Obama had expressed concern over its strength
after a year-long rally.
At 11:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 27.33 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,822.13, the
S&P 500 was down 4.54 points, or 0.22 percent, at
2,088.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.15 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 5,052.31.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 0.79 percent drop leading the
losses. Facebook's 1.1 percent fall to $81.24, weighed
the most on the index.
Airlines stocks fell 4.5 percent, with JetBlue
slumping 6 percent, after Qatar Airways asked the
industry's largest trade group to reiterate its support of
liberal air travel.
Tesla rose 3.6 percent to $258.14 after plans for
its Gigafactory got a boost from Panasonic's move to
start sending its employees to the plant, with manufacturing
expected to begin next year.
Dow component McDonald's inched up before reversing
course to trade marginally lower at $95.45 after the company's
sales fell less than expected in May.
Sears Holdings' shares fell 2.5 percent to $39.73
after its quarterly sales continued to tumble.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,807
to 1,061, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,511 issues fell and 1,074 advanced for a 1.41-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and seven
new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)