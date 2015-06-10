* U.S. dollar hits three-week low
* Weekly applications for home mortgages rise
* Netflix hits new life-high
* HCC Insurance jumps on $7.5 bln offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 10 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened
higher on Wednesday for the first time in five days and returned
to positive territory for the year as a selloff in the equities
market took a breather.
The Nasdaq Composite snapped a four-day losing streak,
rising the most in a month, and the S&P was positive for the
second day in a row.
U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday, after three days of
decline as financial and consumer staples shares bounced.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week, while
interest rates hit their highest level since November 2014, data
released on Wednesday showed.
Investors are looking for more clarity on the timing of the
first rate hike since 2006 by the U.S. Federal Reserve as
economic data point to a recovering U.S. economy, which had come
to a standstill in the first quarter.
"The market will drift for a while as clients look for fresh
new investment ideas and wait for the next quarterly earnings
season," said Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New
York.
"The big story is still the rate hike and how the world will
react when it is eventually announced."
European shares also snapped a six-day losing streak, with
German equities rebounding from their lowest level since
February as traders said the recent selloff had gone too far.
U.S. bond prices slipped as they were hit by this week's
flood of supply, sending the 10-year U.S. benchmark bond yield
to an eight-month high of 2.458 percent.
The U.S. dollar index hit a three-week low, with
analysts pointing to debate around the G7 summit regarding the
speed of the dollar's rise as the U.S. prepares to end years of
cheap central-bank cash.
At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 141.3 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,905.34, the
S&P 500 was up 14.32 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,094.47
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.19 points, or 0.54
percent, at 5,041.05.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index, leading the gainers with a 1.33 percent
rise. Infotech and utilities stocks also staged a strong
recovery after being down in recent days.
HCC Insurance Holdings shares rose 35.7 percent to
$76.92 after Tokio Marine Holdings said it had agreed
to buy U.S. specialty insurer for $7.5 billion.
Netflix was up 4.1 percent at $673.5 - a new
life-high - a day after shareholders approved a massive increase
in the number of shares the company is authorized to issue, the
first step toward a possible stock split.
Francesca's Holdings slumped 13.2 percent to $13.91
after the women's apparel and accessories retailer reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales and forecast second-quarter
profit and sales below analysts' estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,179
to 614. On the Nasdaq, 1,729 issues rose and 663 fell.
Seventeen stocks on the S&P 500 index hit a 52-week high and
two a 52-week low. The Nasdaq recorded 90 highs and 14 lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)