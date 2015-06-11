June 11 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after better-than-expected retail sales data, the latest sign that a recovery in the U.S. economy was gaining momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,030.43, the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,108.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.17 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,087.86. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)