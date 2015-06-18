* Nasdaq hits record-high of 5,143.31
* Greece's aid could be extended till year-end - report
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 15-year low
* Fitbit shares soar in IPO debut
* Indexes up: Dow 1.05 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 1.26 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 18 The Nasdaq Composite index surpassed the
15-year all-time high it set during the peak of the dotcom
bubble as more data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy was
gathering steam.
The index hit 5,143.31, topping the previous high of
5,132.52 it touched on March 10, 2000. The S&P and Dow were at
their highest levels in about a month.
Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New York, said
the Nasdaq was on firmer footing and there were no similarities
between its rally in 2000 and the surge in recent months.
"The current rally is more durable. It is incredibly tough
to go public in this market. We just didn't have this kind of
scrutiny back in 2000," said Fenske.
U.S. stocks briefly extended their rally on an unconfirmed
report in German daily, Die Zeit, that Greece's aid will be
extended until year-end but the IMF would not take part in the
financing for the "time being".
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis presented new
proposals to counterparts in the euro zone meeting in
Luxembourg, a Greek government official said.
The Fed said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was likely
strong enough to withstand an interest rate increase later this
year but cut its economic growth forecasts for 2015.
Even though a majority of Fed officials continue to see
higher rates by the end of 2015, they expect rates to rise
slightly less by the end of 2016 and 2017 than they did in their
March forecasts.
U.S. consumer prices in May recorded their largest increase
in more than two years as gasoline prices surged, while factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded in June at a
faster pace than expected.
Other data showed the labor market tightened as first-time
applications for unemployment benefits declined to a near
15-year low last week.
At 13:31 p.m. ET (1731 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 188.94 points, or 1.05 percent, at 18,124.68, the
S&P 500 was up 19.16 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,119.6
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 63.62 points, or 1.26
percent, at 5,128.50.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the health
index leading with a 1.4 percent rise.
Microsoft's 1.4 percent rise lifted the Nasdaq and
the S&P 500, while 3M's 1.9 percent gain was the biggest
boost to the Dow. All 30 Dow components were in the black.
Fitbit shares ran up as much as 60 percent to $31.90
in their debut, valuing the maker of popular wearable
fitness-tracking devices at $6.5 billion.
Oracle shares fell as much as 8.7 percent to $40.97
- a nearly six-month low - a day after the company forecast a
quarterly profit below analysts' estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,228
to 775. On the Nasdaq, 1,978 issues rose and 761 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 40 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 144 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)