* Global markets higher on hopes of Greek debt solution
* Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft rises
in May
* Momo shares jump after receiving "going private" proposal
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 23 Wall Street was set to open higher for
the second straight session on Tuesday on expectations of a deal
to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans and data pointing to
a rebound in business investment spending plans in May.
Global markets were higher, with European shares climbing to
a three-week high, extending the previous session's rally.
Athens presented new reform proposals which were cautiously
welcomed by euro zone finance ministers on Monday, though the
Eurogroup said the proposals required detailed study and that it
would take several days to determine whether they can lead to an
agreement.
"It now appears that we will have a short-term solution to
the problem," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq hitting
a record high on Greece deal optimism, merger and acquisition
activity and better-than-expected growth in existing home sales
in May.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, rose 0.4 percent last month, offering a
tentative sign of stabilization in the manufacturing sector
after activity weakened early this year.
May data for new home sales and Federal Housing
Finance Agency house price index for April is expected at 10:00
a.m. ET. Financial data firm Markit releases Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index for June, which is expected to have
slightly increased to 54.2 from 54.0 in May. That data is
expected at 9:45 a.m. ET.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 121,171 contracts traded at 8:48 a.m. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were up 9 points, or 0.2 percent, on volume of 12,681
contracts while Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.12
percent, with 13,725 contracts changing hands.
Darden Restaurants' shares rose 5.4 percent to $73.1
in premarket trading after the Olive Garden owner said it
intends to separate a portion of its real estate assets into a
real estate investment trust, proceeds of which will be used to
pay down debt.
Green Dot jumped 29.6 percent to $19.85 after three
brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after the
company said it renewed agreement with Wal-Mart Stores
as issuing bank for MoneyCard prepaid reloadable cards.
Momo was up 7.3 percent at $16.84 after the Chinese
social media company received a "going private" proposal from
its CEO.
