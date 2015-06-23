* Global markets higher on hopes of Greek debt solution
* Fed's Powell says economy could be ready for first hike in
Sept
* May single-family home sales rise to a more than
seven-year high
* Indexes: Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down
0.08 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 23 U.S. stocks trimmed earlier gains and
were mostly negative in late morning trading after comments from
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell that the economy could be
ready for interest rate increases twice this year.
The Nasdaq Composite index touched a record high earlier in
the session, while the S&P 500 was less than seven points away
from its all-time high, before they turned negative.
Global markets have been trading higher with European shares
climbing to a three-week high, after Athens proposed new reforms
on Monday, which were cautiously welcomed by euro zone finance
ministers.
Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management
in New York, said it was normal for investors to take to the
sidelines and take away some profits after a big rally.
"There is a sense that this is as good as it's going to get
this summer," said Aama.
Powell said he thinks economic growth will accelerate in the
second half of the year, the labor market will continue to
improve, and price pressure in the economy will start to build.
Supporting Powell's view, a gauge of U.S. business
investment spending plans rose in May in a tentative sign of
stabilization in the manufacturing sector, which has been weak
since the late summer of 2014.
New U.S. single-family home sales increased in May to the
highest in more than seven years, brightening the outlook for
the housing market and the broader economy.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day, with
yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rising to their
highest levels in 1-1/2 weeks.
At 11:46 a.m. ET (1546 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 12.74 points, or 0.07 percent, at 18,132.52, the
S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,122.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.31 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 5,149.66.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
utilities index leading the declines with a 1.25
percent drop.
Microsoft's 1 percent fall weighed the most on the
Nasdaq and the S&P, while Boeing's 1.1 percent dip
dragged the Dow.
Sonic shares fell 11.9 percent to $30.14 after its
forecast fell shorts of expectations.
Green Dot jumped as much as 36.6 percent to $20.92
- its highest in about 18 months - after three brokerages raised
their price targets on the stock after the company said it
renewed agreement with Wal-Mart Stores as issuing bank
for MoneyCard prepaid reloadable cards.
Momo was up 11.1 percent at $17.43 after the
Chinese social media company received a "going private" proposal
from its CEO.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,561
to 1,387. On the Nasdaq, 1,350 issues fell and 1,279 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 42 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 143 new highs and 17 new lows.
