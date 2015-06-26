US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat; "difficult" Trump-Xi talks loom
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Sweta Singh
June 26 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday after a note prepared for the Eurogroup said the euro zone could help Greece repay maturing debt if the current bailout program is extended to November.
* Euro zone finance ministers will meet at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday to discuss Greece, in a last-ditch effort to avert a default next week.
* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday.
* Wall Street continued to take cues from the ongoing crisis in Greece, with the stock market ending the session with modest losses on Thursday despite a rally in healthcare stocks after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President Obama's healthcare reform law.
* University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment for June is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The consumer sentiment is likely to remain at the preliminary reading of 94.6.
* Micron Technology shares were down 12 percent at $21.11 in premarket trading after the chipmaker said it expects a further decline in prices of chips used in personal computers, and forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market estimates.
* Nike shares rose 3.7 percent to $109.15 after the world's largest footwear maker reported a better-than-expected profit as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher prices.
Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent, with 112,942 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.14 percent, on volume of 12,248 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent, with 14,996 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 3 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday, with investors awaiting the earnings season to see if corporate profits justify lofty valuations, and, more immediately, a meeting between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.