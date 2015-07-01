* Futures up: Dow 145 pts, S&P 15.50 pts, Nasdaq 36.50 pts

By Sweta Singh

July 1 U.S. futures rose on Wednesday after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras signaled he was prepared to accept most of creditors' bailout terms with some modifications.

* Greece on Tuesday defaulted on a 1.6 billion euro repayment to the International Monetary Fund.

* Tsipras has sent a letter to the creditors outlining conditions for Athens' acceptance of a loan offer. Euro zone officials have said that at least some governments would find it hard to accept the conditions.

* Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss Greece.

* In the United States, payrolls processor ADP will release its June private jobs data at 08:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).

* The Institute for Supply Management will release its June manufacturing data at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The data is expected to show an increase in manufacturing activity for the month.

* Automakers will report June sales.

* Insurer Chubb's shares jumped 34.5 percent to $126.50 in premarket trading after ACE said it would buy Chubb for $28.3 billion in cash and stock. Ace was up 8.5 percent.

* Corning shares rose 4 percent to $20.52 in premarket trading after the company said it had bought Gerresheimer's pharmaceutical glass tubing business for 196 million euros ($219 million).

* Greenbrier fell 6 percent to $44 after the company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, partly due to a decline in scrap metal prices that affected its wheel services business

Futures snapshot at 7:31 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.75 percent, with 231,742 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36.5 points, or 0.83 percent, on volume of 34,322 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 145 points, or 0.83 percent, with 32,113 contracts changing hands. (Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)