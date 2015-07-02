July 2 U.S. stock futures extended their gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. job growth slowed in June, dampening expectations of an interest rate hike in September.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent, with 150,107 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.27 percent, on volume of 27,604 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.22 percent, with 16,736 contracts changing hands. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)