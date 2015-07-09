* Futures up: Dow 153 pts, S&P 21.5 pts, Nasdaq 49.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 9 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday after Beijing's efforts to halt a rout in Chinese
stocks finally bore fruit and the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled
it might hold off on raising interest rates.
* China's securities regulator, in its most drastic step yet
to arrest a selloff on Chinese stock markets, banned
shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling for
the next six months.
* About 30 percent has been knocked off the value of Chinese
shares since mid-June, and for some global investors the fear
that China's market turmoil will destabilize the global
financial system is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
* Fed officials need to see more signs of a strengthening
U.S. economy before raising interest rates, according to minutes
of the central bank's June policy meeting, at which Greece's
debt crisis was cited as a serious concern.
* European markets rose on hopes that Greece might be able
to win a last-minute deal that could keep it in the euro zone.
* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until midnight to
propose spending-cut plans that will convince the euro zone to
give Athens a three-year loan to rescue it from bankruptcy.
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as market turmoil in
China, a rout in commodity prices, the Greek crisis and a major
outage on the New York Stock Exchange spooked investors.
* The NYSE resumed trade late in the trading day after a
technical problem forced a suspension for more than three hours
in the biggest outage to hit a U.S. financial market in nearly
two years.
* U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off with Alcoa's
quarterly profit missing expectations due to plunging
primary aluminum prices. Corporate profits are expected to have
fallen 3.1 percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates data.
* Weekly jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT). Initial claims are expected to have declined by 6,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 275,000.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther
George, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard
are all scheduled to speak at events later in the day.
* PepsiCo shares rose 3 percent to $98.49 in
premarket trading after the snacks and beverage maker reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 1.04
percent, with 202,364 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 49.5 points, or 1.14
percent, on volume of 28,376 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 153 points, or 0.88 percent,
with 28,920 contracts changing hands
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)