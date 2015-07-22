* Apple slumps after revenue forecast misses expectations
* Microsoft, Yahoo lower after results disappoint
* Thoratec jumps after $3.4 bln St. Jude deal
* Futures down: Dow 75 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 67 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 22 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Wednesday as the initial optimism over earnings faded after
disappointing results from technology giants including Apple and
Microsoft.
Apple shares slumped 7 percent to $121.58 in
premarket trading, a day after the iPhone maker's revenue
forecast for the fourth quarter fell below expectations.
Microsoft fell 3.5 percent to $45.64 after
reporting its biggest quarterly loss, as the company wrote down
its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows
operating system.
Yahoo was down 2.3 percent at $38.85 after it
forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
it struggles to revive its core online advertising business.
While markets are near record highs, June-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.9 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data, well below the 5.9 percent gain
forecast on Jan. 1.
So far, 70 percent have reported earnings above analyst
expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994.
However, only 53 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S.
companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in
nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the
strong dollar that reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas
income.
"Underwhelming reports from headline companies is moving the
market today as the focus shifts from the macro to micro," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
"There is concern regarding the lack of organic revenue
growth and the strong dollar which will continue to be a drag as
we head into the second half of the year but that effect should
moderate over time."
Adding to the weakness, commodities resumed their downward
spiral with gold and oil prices under pressure.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.51
percent, with 132,827 contracts traded at 8:49 a.m. ET.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 67 points, or 1.44
percent, on volume of 26,524 contracts while Dow e-minis
were down 75 points, or 0.42 percent, with 15,149 contracts
changing hands.
Dow component Coca Cola fell marginally to $41.10
after the company reported better-than-expected results but said
it may spend lesser to buy back shares this year.
Boeing was up 1.5 percent at $147.49 after the
company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by booming demand for commercial aircraft.
Thoratec jumped 9.5 percent to $63.07 after St.
Jude Medical agreed to buy the smaller rival for $3.4
billion. St. Jude fell 2.3 percent to $75.
Data expected on Wednesday includes existing home sales
data. Home sales, which reached a 5-1/2-year high in May, are
expected to have risen 1.2 percent at an annual rate of 5.40
million units in June. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400
GMT).
(Editing by Don Sebastian)