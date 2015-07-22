* Apple slumps after revenue forecast misses expectations
* Microsoft, Yahoo lower after results disappoint
* Thoratec jumps after $3.4 bln St. Jude deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.84 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 22 U.S. stocks fell in early trading on
Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite falling more
than 1 percent after disappointing results from technology
giants including Apple, the world's largest publicly traded
company.
Apple shares slumped as much as 6.7 percent to
$121.99, a day after the iPhone maker's revenue forecast for the
fourth quarter fell below expectations.
The stock was the biggest drag on all three major indexes.
Microsoft fell as much as 4 percent to $45.35 after
reporting its biggest quarterly loss, as the company wrote down
its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows
operating system.
Yahoo was down 2.7 percent at $38.66 after it
forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
it struggles to revive its core online advertising business.
While markets are near record highs, June-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.5 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data, well below the 5.9 percent gain
forecast on Jan. 1.
So far, 70 percent have reported earnings above analyst
expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994.
However, only 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S.
companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in
nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the
strong dollar that reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas
income.
"Underwhelming reports from headline companies is moving the
market today as the focus shifts from the macro to micro," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
"There is concern regarding the lack of organic revenue
growth and the strong dollar which will continue to be a drag as
we head into the second half of the year but that effect should
moderate over time."
Adding to the weakness, commodities resumed their downward
spiral with gold and oil prices under pressure.
At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 21.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,897.61, the S&P 500
was down 5.48 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,113.73 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.85 points, or 0.84
percent, at 5,164.28.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
technology index leading the decliners with a 1.36
percent fall.
Dow component Coca Cola was up 0.4 percent at $41.36
after the company reported better-than-expected results but said
it may spend lesser to buy back shares this year.
Boeing was up 2.1 percent at $148.1 after the company
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
booming demand for commercial aircraft.
Thoratec jumped as much 9.4 percent to record high
of $63 after St. Jude Medical agreed to buy the smaller
rival for $3.4 billion. St. Jude rose 1.2 percent to $77.56.
Data expected on Wednesday includes existing home sales
data. Home sales, which reached a 5-1/2-year high in May, are
expected to have risen 1.2 percent at an annual rate of 5.40
million units in June. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400
GMT).
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,584
to 1,103. On the Nasdaq, 1,352 issues fell and 932 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and 30 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 73 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)