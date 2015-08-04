* Baxalta soars after $30-billion Shire offer
* Coach jumps after results beat expectations
* CVS Health falls after revenue narrowly misses estimates
* Futures: Dow up 13 pts, S&P little changed, Nasdaq down 4 pts
pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 4 Wall Street was set to open little changed
on Tuesday as investors digest earnings reports from a slew of
consumer products companies, including Kellogg, Coach and CVS
Health.
Among other companies scheduled to release results are Dow
component Walt Disney, Devon Energy and Genworth
Financial.
Investors are taking to the sidelines ahead of Friday's
monthly jobs data, which is shaping up to be critical for market
as it can provide clues on the timing of a rate hike. The U.S.
economy created 225,000 new jobs in July, according to
economists polled by Reuters.
Wall Street ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices
dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from
China raised concerns about the world's second-biggest economy.
In the United States, consumer spending recorded its
smallest gain in four months, while the pace of growth in the
manufacturing sector slowed in July.
Soft data has prompted some investors to argue that the U.S.
Federal Reserve might hold off on raising rates until December.
After the Fed meeting last week, investors expected a rate
increase in September.
The Fed, which has kept interest rates near zero for nearly
a decade, has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
"If we get some certainty about the strength of the U.S.
economy and the likelihood of policy normalization by the Fed,
and if a rate hike seems justifiable, that is positive for
sentiment ... because a lot of people have been bracing for
this," said Stefan Worrall, director of cash equities at Credit
Suisse.
Oil prices steadied but have fallen more than 20 percent
over the last month, while copper - seen as a bellwether of
global growth - nudged off a six-year low.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 144,784 contracts traded at 9:02 a.m. ET (1302
GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 27,781 contracts while Dow e-minis
were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent, with 20,164 contracts
changing hands.
With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported
their second-quarter results, analysts expect overall earnings
to edge up 0.9 percent and revenue to decline 3.3 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near
16.8 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median
of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
Baxalta shares soared 21.3 percent to $40.21 in
premarket trading after Shire said it was
seeking to buy the company in a $30 billion all-share deal.
U.S.-listed shares of Shire fell 2.8 percent to $260.38.
Sprint rose 5.4 percent to $3.52 after the telecom
carrier reported a lower-than-expected quarterly loss while CVS
Health fell 2.5 percent to $110 afters its revenue
narrowly missed estimates.
Coach was up 5.5 percent at $32.10 after the
handbag-maker's results beat expectations.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rose 4.8 percent to $581
after the biotechnology company reported a 50 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, boosted by increasing demand for its
blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)