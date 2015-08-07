US STOCKS-Wall Street wavers as Trump faces key healthcare vote
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
Aug 7 U.S. stock index futures extended their losses on Friday after non-farm payroll numbers rose at a solid clip in July, signaling an improving economy that could open the door wider to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.
Non-farm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, below the 223,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. However, wages rebounded after a surprise stall in the prior month.
Futures snapshot at 8:37 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.36 percent, with 153,809 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.42 percent, on volume of 23,847 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 62 points, or 0.36 percent, with 17,561 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadab Chakrabarty)
