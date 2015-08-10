* Precision Castparts jumps after Berkshire deal
* Disappointing China data boosts stimulus hopes
* Twitter rises after NFL partnership
* IBM up after Buffett comments
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 10 Wall Street was up about 1 percent on
Monday, bouncing back sharply from last week's steep lows,
buoyed by optimism around China and Greece, and as Warren
Buffett's latest billion-dollar deal showed the M&A boom was
alive and well.
Disappointing data out of China boosted hopes for additional
stimulus from Beijing, while Greece and international creditors
are close to finalizing a multi-billion euro bailout accord.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would
buy Precision Castparts in a deal valuing the company at
$32.3 billion. Precision Castparts' shares jumped as much as
19.3 percent to $231.25, while Berkshire Class B shares fell 1.4
percent to $141.60.
"The market took their cues from China overnight and the
Berkshire deal in another factor driving investor sentiment
today," said Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment
Management, which oversees about $25 billion.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for nearly a decade, debt
has been cheap. But with the Federal Reserve widely expected to
hike rate later this year, merger and acquisition activity has
increased.
July was the seventh strongest month for global deal
activity since 1980. Up to the end of July, cross-border M&A
activity totaled $913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"M&A will continue to be robust because funding is still
cheap (even with the proposed rate hike) and excess cash needs
to be invested. We are also seeing a lot of activist investor
activity," said Clark.
At 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 219.93 points, or 1.27 percent, at 17,593.31. The
S&P 500 was up 23.16 points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,100.73
and the Nasdaq composite was up 48.47 points, or 0.96
percent, at 5,092.01.
Nine the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the energy
index's 2.1 percent hike as oil prices edged up from
six-month lows.
The industrials sector rose 1.81 percent, buoyed
by Precision Castparts, which also give the third biggest boost
to the S&P 500.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners said
it would acquire Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about
$533 million. Rentech soared 26 percent to $12.98.
Mallinckrodt fell 1.1 percent to $99.31 after the
drugmaker said it would buy immunotherapy company Therakos in a
deal valued at about $1.33 billion.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Dow closing down
for the seventh straight day, after solid July jobs data pried
the door open a little wider for a potential rate hike in
September.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. Though the labor market has
rebounded, inflation rate stays below the 2-percent target.
However, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV
that U.S. inflation is only temporarily "very low" due in part
to commodity prices.
Twitter rose 3.9 percent to $28.10 after the
National Football League said it will deliver packaged official
NFL video and other content daily to Twitter users as part of
multi-year strategic partnership.
IBM rose 1.1 percent to $156.82 after Buffett's
comments on CNBC were interpreted to mean that he would be
interested in buying more IBM stock.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,286
to 642. On the Nasdaq, 1,905 issues rose and 717 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 58 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)