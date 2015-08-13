* Weekly jobless claims 4-week average lowest since 2000
* July retail sales rise more-than-expected
* China says no basis for further depreciation of yuan
* Cisco up after strong results, boosts S&P, Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 13 Wall Street was little changed in late
morning trading on Thursday as investors focus on the latest
batch of strong U.S. economic data and digest China's
reassurance that there was no basis for further depreciation of
the yuan.
U.S. retail sales rebounded in July, while the trend of
weekly jobless pointed to a tightening job market, increasing
the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates as early as September.
Investors had pared back bets of a September rate hike after
China devalued the yuan on Tuesday. But, economists still expect
the Fed to raise rates as early as next month, according to a
Reuters poll published on Thursday.
Though China said its strong economic fundamentals provided
"strong support" for the yuan, sources told Reuters that some
within the government were pushing for the yuan to go still
lower.
"People are still worried about China because the country is
so opaque and there are always questions regarding the official
numbers," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The market is so used to the zero interest rate policy that
a September rate hike is making some investors nervous, Forrest
said.
At 11:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 10.76 points, or 0.06 percent, at 17,391.75. The
S&P 500 was down 1.95 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,084.1
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.64 points, or 0.09
percent, at 5,049.02.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 0.98 percent fall leading the decliners as oil
prices pared earlier gains.
Cisco's shares rose 4.2 percent to $29.09 after the
network equipment maker's profit beat expectations. The stock
gave the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the S&P.
News Corp rose 6.1 percent to $15 after the Wall
Street Journal owner's profit topped estimates, helped by cost
cuts at its news business, including Dow Jones.
Tesla rose 2.3 percent to $243.95 after unveiling
plans to raise about $500 million through a share sale, with CEO
Elon Musk buying shares worth up to $20 million.
Kohl fell 9.7 percent to $55.53 after the department
store operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store
sales.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,800
to 1,092. On the Nasdaq, 1,318 issues fell and 1,297 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 54 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)