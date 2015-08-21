TOKYO Aug 21 U.S. stock futures fell more than 0.4 percent in Asian trade on Friday after a private survey showed China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August.

The S&P500 mini futures fell to as low as 2,016.50, their weakest level since early February, as markets fretted about the drum beat of gloomy indicators from China.

