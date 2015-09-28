* Commodities fall on China demand concerns
* U.S. consumer spending rises more than expected in Aug
* Healthcare stocks continue their fall
* Indexes down: Dow 1.63 pct, S&P 2.24 pct, Nasdaq 2.81 pct
(Adds details, Updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh
Sept 28 U.S. stocks extended their losses in
afternoon trading on Monday and were set for their worst third
quarter in four years as investors worried about the health of
China's economy and its potential impact on the timing of a U.S.
interest rate increase.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite were
down more than 2 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average
fell about 1.5 percent. All 10 S&P sectors down.
Healthcare stocks continued the decline that started last
week after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
criticized drug pricing.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 3.8 percent as
investors continued to flee the sector, following its worst week
in seven years. Among the S&P sectors, the health care index
was the top decliner.
"The broad healthcare sector and China are hurting the
market. It's time for risk-off and there's no place to hide,"
said Richard Weeks, managing director at HighTower Advisors in
Vienna, Virginia.
The Federal Reserve held off from raising rates at its
September meeting, citing concerns about the health of the
global economy, notably China, among other factors.
Profits at Chinese industrial companies fell 8.8 percent,
fresh data showed, pushing down shares of raw material producers
and energy companies. Oil prices fell more than 2 percent.
Schlumberger was the biggest drag on the energy
index with a 3.8 percent fall, while Dow Chemical
weighed on the S&P materials index.
U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in August,
data showed on Monday, appearing to add to the case for an
interest rate increase this year.
However, contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes
decreased, indicating the robust housing market could be losing
some steam.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Monday
added to the expectations of an early rate increase, suggesting
the central bank could pull the trigger as soon as in October.
Several other Fed officials are scheduled to speak during
the week, including Yellen on Wednesday.
"(The Fed) is concerned that the decelerations of global GDP
will have a significantly higher effect on the U.S. than the
markets are pricing," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment
officer of equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management in
San Francisco.
Investors will keep a close eye on data this week, with
September non-farm payrolls data scheduled to be released on
Friday.
At 13:53 a.m. EDT (1753 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 265.41 points, or 1.63 percent, at
16,049.26, the S&P 500 was down 43.28 points, or 2.24
percent, at 1,888.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
131.80 points, or 2.81 percent, at 4,554.70.
"What we have here is a jittery market, and with two days
left to the quarter I don't see much of a change in direction,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"I think the markets will continue to hold the low end of
the trading range."
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", jumped 14 percent to 26.91, well above its
long-term average of 20.
Alcoa's shares were up 4.2 percent at $9.45 after the
aluminum producer said it would split into two publicly traded
companies.
Apple fell 1.3 percent to $113.20 despite reporting
that it sold a record number of its new iPhones in the first
weekend on the market.
Media General soared 23.50 percent to $13.77 after
Nexstar offered to buy the company in a deal valued at
$4.1 billion. Nexstar was up 1.2 percent at $45.04.
Huntsman shares plunged 23 percent after the
chemical maker warned it expects third quarter to be hurt by
soft demand in Asia Pacific and lower titanium dioxide selling
prices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,718 to 353. On the Nasdaq, 2,309 issues fell and 502 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 73 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 8 new highs and 318 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru
and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)