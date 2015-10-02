* Sept nonfarm payrolls up by 142,000 vs 203,000 expected
* Unemployment rate unchanged at 5.1 pct
* Banks fall as chance of rate hike this year recedes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.62 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 2 U.S. stocks were weaker but well of their
lows on Friday morning as a disappointing jobs report raised
doubts about the strength of the labor market and whether the
economy was robust enough for an interest rate hike.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, below the 203,000 that
economists had expected, and August and July figures were
revised lower. The jobless rate held steady at 5.1 percent but
average hourly wages fell by a cent from August.
With job growth slowing for the last three months,
economists said the Federal Reserve was now unlikely to raise
interest rates this year.
The report, the last before the Fed's meeting at the end of
October, appeared to belie Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comment last
week that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand a rate
hike this year.
A small hike in rates would be a vote of confidence in the
economy and help calm volatile equity markets.
"The Fed has to be off the table until 2016 now," said
Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital
Advisors in New York.
"This jobs number was extraordinarily weak, and it was a
warning signal to the entire world that they can't rely on the
U.S. for growth."
U.S. interest rates futures rose sharply after the jobs
report. Odds of a December rate hike fell to a little over 27
percent from 44 percent before the report.
With the third-quarter earnings season starting next week,
investors are also starting to factor in what is likely to be
the biggest decline in earnings for S&P 500 companies in six
years.
The dim outlook for U.S. corporate results have some
strategists talking about an "earnings recession" - meaning two
quarters of declining profits in a row.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak in
Boston at 1:30 p.m ET (1730 GMT).
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 100.45 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,171.56, the S&P
500 was down 11.73 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,912.09
and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.62 points, or 0.42
percent, at 4,607.46.
Banks, which would benefit from higher interest rates, were
among the biggest losers. Goldman Sachs' 2.6 percent fall
weighed the most on the Dow, while Bank of America was
the biggest drag on the S&P with a drop of 3.9 percent.
Six of the 10 major sectors were lower, with the financial
index's 2.11 percent fall leading the decliners.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed slightly higher on
Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter, while the Dow
was slightly down.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,905 to 1,042. On the Nasdaq, 1,563 issues fell and 1,083
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 56 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 171 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Additional reporting by Abhiram
Nandakumar; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)