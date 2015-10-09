* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 0.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a seven-week high as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep rates at near-zero levels until at least the next year.

* The minutes of the Fed's September meeting, released on Thursday, indicated further signs of dovishness, with policymakers worried about a global economic slowdown weighing on America, even before weak September jobs data.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, while global stocks rallied on Friday after the Fed minutes. Brent crude oil was on track for its biggest weekly rise since March 2009, while the dollar fell.

* "Investors love these Fed minutes because they signal a strong economy and low rates," said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

* Investors will now turn their attention to U.S. corporate results over the next few weeks. Profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen 4.5 percent in the third quarter, the biggest drop in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Alcoa's shares were down 4.3 percent at $10.54 premarket after the metals company's results missed estimates, and the company forecast an aluminum market deficit in 2016.

* However, prices of aluminum, zinc, lead and copper soared after Glencore said it would slash its zinc output by a third, sparking a short covering rally across the board.

* UTi Worldwide surged 47.5 percent to $6.96 after Danish logistics group DSV said it would buy the company for $1.35 billion.

* Tesla fell 3 percent to $220.0 after Barclays cut its rating on the electric car maker's stock to "underweight".

Futures snapshot at 6:40 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, with 125,001 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 22,745 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.11 percent, with 19,964 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Savio D'Souza)