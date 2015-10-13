* Chinese imports fall 20 pct in September

* Crude oil slips on continued supply glut

* Molson Coors shares surge on SABMiller-AB Inbev deal

* Twitter up after upbeat forecast, layoffs

* Futures down: Dow 81 pts, S&P 9.5 pts, Nasdaq 25.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 13 U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday after weak China trade data added to worries about slowing global economic growth.

Data showed Chinese imports fell 20 percent in September due to weak commodity prices and domestic demand, reinforcing views that growth in the world's second-largest economy was sputtering.

Energy stocks are expected to remain under pressure as crude prices slipped after the International Energy Agency said markets would remain oversupplied for at least another year.

Global stocks fell on Tuesday, ending their longest winning streak since February. U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday as utilities gained, more than offsetting a decline in energy stocks.

"It's the first piece of news we've gotten out of China for some time and those weak import numbers add evidence that their economy hasn't strengthened since we last got data on the PMI readings," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.5 points, or 0.47 percent, with 177,112 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 25.5 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 25,587 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 81 points, or 0.48 percent, with 21,584 contracts changing hands.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday the central bank should wait for clear signs that the U.S. economic recovery could weather global financial turbulence before raising interest rates.

Brainard's comments were in contrast to that of other Fed policymakers, including Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, who have said they could support a rate increase in December.

New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak later on Tuesday.

Even as the market awaits the first rate hike since 2006, investor focus has shifted to corporate results for signs of any impact from the global slowdown.

JPMorgan and Intel report after the close on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup posting results through the week.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.8 percent fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of Molson Coors rose 10.3 percent to $86.85 premarket after SABMiller agreed to be bought by AB Inbev for about $106 billion. The deal is likely to result in the disposal of SAB's 58 percent stake in its U.S. joint venture with Molson Coors.

Twitter rose 6.6 percent to $30.68 after the social media company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be at or above the high end of its forecast and that it was cutting 8 percent of its workforce.

JetBlue fell 5 percent to $25.50 after JPMorgan cut its rating on the stock to "neutral." The brokerage forecast lower profit for the U.S. airline industry in 2017, citing higher fuel and labor costs.

United Continental fell 1.4 percent, while Alaska Air was down 2 percent at $76.43. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)