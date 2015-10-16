* Consumer sentiment data better-than-expected
* GE rises after Q3 results
* Grainger, Honeywell fall after results
* Sept industrial production in line with view
* Youku Tudou rises after buyout offer from Alibaba
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 16 U.S. stocks drifted higher after
better-than-expected consumer sentiment data and as investors
assessed mixed earnings from industrial heavyweights GE and
Honeywell.
GE's shares rose as much as 3.4 percent to $28.99 -
their highest since the financial crisis - after reporting
better-than-expected earnings.
But Honeywell fell 2.5 percent to $96.05 even though
it also beat profit estimates.
Industrial tool maker Grainger slumped 6.6 percent
to $207.13. Quanta Services, an industrial services
provider, sank 26 percent to $19.29 after disappointing results.
"Today's earnings are mixed. They don't paint a strong
one-directional picture of improvement or deterioration," said
Doug Burtnick, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 3.9 percent fall
in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The University of Michigan's preliminary index on consumer
sentiment for October came in at 92.1, ahead of the 89 forecast.
The data helped the S&P Consumer staples sector
lead the advancers with a nearly 1 percent increase. Within the
index, Philip Morris and Pepsi provided the
biggest boost.
At 11:32 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 35.44 points, or 0.21 percent, at
17,177.19, the S&P 500 was up 3.91 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,027.77 and the Nasdaq composite index was
up 6.61 points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,876.71.
In other U.S. data, industrial production in September
shrank for the second month in a row, but was in line with
expectations.
"We're seeing enough signs that the economy is getting on an
at least a stable enough ground where the Fed can feel
comfortable embarking upon a rate hiking program that will
likely be very long and gradual," said Kevin Mahn, Chief
Investment Officer of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management.
The Fed, which kept rates at near-zero levels at its
September meeting, is waiting for signs of stabilizing inflation
and sustained economic recovery before it pulls the trigger.
Youku Tudou jumped 23 percent to $25.10 after
Alibaba offered to buy the video-streaming company for
$26.60 per American Depository Share. Alibaba was up 1.1 percent
at $72.56.
Wynn Resorts fell 2.6 percent to $71.86, a day
after the casino operator reported third-quarter results below
expectations.
Zafgen slumped nearly 35.3 percent to $13.56 after
the company said its obesity drug trial been put on partial
clinical hold by the U.S. FDA.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,463
to 1,436. On the Nasdaq, 1,377 issues fell and 1,199 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)